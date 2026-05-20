Hyderabad Water Board General Manager sent to 14-day custody in DA case

Hyderabad: A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases on Wednesday, May 20, remanded Saggam Anantha Laxmi Kumar, General Manager (Engineering) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), to 14 days’ judicial custody, a day after the ACB arrested him on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Kumar, 58, who is posted at Project Division-VIII in Red Hills, was subsequently lodged at Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The ACB had on Tuesday, May 19, registered a case against Kumar under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and conducted simultaneous searches at his residence and eight other premises belonging to his relatives, friends, benamis and other associates.

The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, May 19, raided the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s general manager’s residence in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth Rs 100 crore.



The accused was identified as Kumar and the raid… pic.twitter.com/iGMmfLh5nf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

During the searches, investigators found documents relating to 18 acre of agricultural land in Nizamabad and Sangareddy districts, six open plots, three flats and a house in Hyderabad. Cash of approximately Rs 1.10 crore, gold ornaments weighing around 2.1 kg and silver articles weighing approximately 9.2 kg were also recovered from his residence.

A Maruti Ritz car and a Bajaj motorcycle were among other assets seized, with the total document value of movable and immovable assets placed at Rs 5.8 crore. The ACB noted that the market value of the properties could be several times higher.

The bureau said further verification of additional assets was underway and that the case remained under investigation.