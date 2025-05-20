Hyderabad water board MD inspects Rs 297 cr sewer project

The Hyderabad water board managing director, Ashok Reddy, on Tuesday, May 20, inspected the ongoing works of the zone 3 sewer project.

The Rs 297 crore zone 3 project, which aims to lay a 135-km-long sewage pipeline across 33.5 sq km in Hyderabad’s Old City and adjacent constituencies, has already completed 133 km of pipeline work. The remaining 4 km, mostly comprising trunk mains and 9-meter-deep tunnelling, is underway in 12 high-density zones, including Golkonda, Seven Tombs, Nanalnagar, Vijaynagar Colony, NMDC Colony, Masab Tank, Red Hills, Lakdikapool, Mallepally, Begumbazar, and more.

Speaking at the inspection site near the Tolichowki Flyover, the Hyderabad water board discussed the difficulty of carrying out tunnelling work without disrupting daily traffic. It was suggested that deep tunnelling be scheduled during the monsoon season to avoid inconveniencing commuters and local residents. The MD instructed officials to coordinate closely with GHMC, Transco, and other departments, and emphasized strict adherence to safety protocols, including barricading and protective gear.

At another key site near the historic Seven Tombs, Ashok Reddy directed officials to submit detailed proposals on safely executing tunnelling without impacting the foundations of surrounding residential structures.

The managing director also visited the Sheikhpet water board office, where he expressed shock upon learning that two 10-million-litre-capacity reservoirs built a decade ago had never been put to use. He immediately directed officials to activate the reservoirs and conduct a survey to assess how they could support the water supply in the surrounding localities.

“Putting these reservoirs into operation can significantly improve supply in Sheikhpet and nearby areas,” he said.