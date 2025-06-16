Hyderabad water board MD inspects sewage works at Amberpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy, along with GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and MRDCL MD Narasimha Reddy, inspected the ongoing construction of the 212.5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Amberpet on Monday, June 16.

The inspection was part of the STP Construction Project Package-1.

Accompanied by Hyderabad water board executive director Mayank Mittal and officials from various departments, Ashok Reddy reviewed the progress at the site and urged authorities to fast-track the final-stage works. He directed that the STP be readied for operation within the next two to three days.

Also Read Hyderabad water board fines 42 residents for water wastage

The MD emphasised that civil works, internal roads, CC roads, landscaping, and painting should be taken up on a war footing to ensure the plant is fully prepared for inauguration. He stressed the importance of safety at construction sites, insisting that all workers adhere to safety protocols and use the required protective equipment.

During the visit, officials also examined different phases of the construction to assess overall progress. Ashok Reddy reiterated that there must be no lapses in safety measures at any STP site.