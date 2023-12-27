Hyderabad: Water board plans outsourcing for spot-billing, collection services

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is considering outsourcing spot-billing and collection services for a one-year duration.

This initiative aims to streamline the processes of reading meters, generating bills, and collecting amounts from consumers.

To facilitate the outsourcing, selected agencies will work closely with managers (E) to handle billing for higher dia connections on the first of each month. Additionally, they will manage billing for commercial category Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) of 20 mm and 25 mm by the fifth of every month.

By the 15th of each month, the agencies should complete billing for other categories and pipe sizes, including domestic, sewerage-only CANs, sewerage bills for disconnected CANs, and 15 mm non-domestic. Subsequently, from the 16th to the month-end, the agencies will focus on collecting payments for all CANs.

The outsourced meter readers responsible for spot billing and collection will play a crucial role in identifying and reporting pipe-size anomalies to the manager (E).

They will also serve notices for repairing/unmetered meter status CANs and assist in billing for never-billed CANs.

In cases where meters are under “repair status,” the agencies will promptly inform specified meter fixing agencies engaged by the HMWS&SB, providing details of CAN numbers and addresses for necessary repairs.

This move is expected to enhance efficiency in billing processes and ensure accurate meter readings.