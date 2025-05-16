Hyderabad water board warns against dumping garbage in manholes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday, May 16, warned that strict action will be taken against those found dumping garbage or connecting pipelines illegally into the main sewerage system.

This statement comes after officials discovered blankets, bed sheets, plastic items, and other solid waste clogging manholes at Malakpet and Nalgonda intersections under Riyasat Nagar limits, despite a recent de-silting drive.

The overflow of sewage in these areas had been a recurring problem, prompting the Water Board’s O&M Division No 2 to deploy jetting machines to clear the silt. While the flow of sewage has been temporarily restored, officials were shocked to discover fresh dumping of large solid items including pillows and mattresses into the cleaned manholes.

The Hyderabad water board stated that “public behaviour has not changed despite repeated awareness campaigns. If citizens continue to dump waste into the sewer system, the problem will keep recurring no matter how many special drives we take up.”

Apart from households, commercial establishments such as hotels, bakeries, food courts, and multi-storey buildings are reportedly connecting their kitchen and bathroom pipelines directly to the sewerage network without proper silt chambers. This allows food waste and solid material to flow into manholes, increasing pressure and causing frequent overflows.

Hyderabad water board officials stressed that constructing silt chambers is crucial to preventing such blockages. “Silt chambers filter solid waste before it enters the sewerage pipelines. If all establishments install these chambers, the issue of overflowing manholes can be drastically reduced.”

Citizens are urged to cooperate and treat the sewer network responsibly to avoid health hazards and infrastructure damage.