Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas on June 3; check list

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 2nd June 2022 8:00 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The supply of fresh water will be interrupted in many places of the city on Friday, June 3, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The Water Board will be repairing the pipelines from Sahebnagar to Maredpally in connection with the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-2, which supplies fresh water to Hyderabad metropolis.

Therefore, the water supply will be discontinued from Friday 12 noon to 8 pm, continuing for a total of 8 hours.

List of areas:

  • Division no. 2 – Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas.
  • Division no. 5 – Mekalamandi, Bholakpur.
  • Division no. 7 – Tarnaka, Lalapeta, Budda Nagar, Maredipally, Railways Control Room, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda.
  • Division no. 9 – Hasmathpet, Ferozeguda, Gautam Nagar.
  • Division no. 10 – Vaishalingar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanisthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruthinagar.
  • Division no. 13 – Mahendra Hills.
  • Division no. 14 – Velugugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilukanagar, Beerappagadda.
  • Division no. 20 – Meerpet, Lenin nagar, Bandangpet.

A press release from the HMWSSB directed citizens to use water sparingly during this period.

