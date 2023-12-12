Hyderabad: Weather change spurs new health risks in children

Hyderabad: Children in Hyderabad are experiencing various health issues beyond the usual cold due to weather changes. To safeguard them from these ailments, parents are advised to protect their children from direct exposure to cold. If children show symptoms like fever or cold, immediate consultation with a paediatrician is recommended.

Paediatricians highlight that the observed symptoms in children are linked to weather changes. To counter these illnesses, it’s crucial to keep children warm and avoid exposing them to the cold outdoors. Experts emphasize that children should not be allowed to play outdoors at night, and extra caution should be taken during the early morning hours.

Senior paediatrician Dr. Mohammed Ali said that the changes in morning and evening weather, combined with increased morning heat and decreased nighttime temperatures, contribute to the impact of weather changes on children’s health. To shield children from these effects, they should be kept away from cold water and drinks. Doctors stress the importance of taking proactive measures to protect children from the harshness of changing weather.

Given that weather-induced diseases often take epidemic forms, maintaining cleanliness is crucial to prevent children from falling victim to such diseases. With the changing weather patterns in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, experts urge parents to be vigilant about their children’s health during such conditions.