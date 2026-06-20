Hyderabad weather: Thunderstorm alert in next few hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several other districts, on Saturday evening (June 20), will receive strong thunderstorms, bringing respite from the short yet intense heatwave.

Over the next few hours, intense thunderstorms will cast over Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Jangaon and Suryapet districts.

According to Telangana Weatherman, storm clouds developing over Vikarabad and Sangareddy are expected to move towards Hyderabad and the western parts.

Narapally, Rampally and Ghatkesar received rains and areas such as Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Hayathnagar and Nagole welcomed thunderstorms.

More storms are expected to develop across the city later tonight. Residents have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.