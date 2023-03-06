Hyderabad: Web channel reporters booked for extorting SPA centre

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police have booked four web channel reporters for allegedly attempting to extort money from the owner of a SPA.

Rathod Pallavi works as a receptionist at the Healing Art Beauty Salon and SPA located on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills. Meanwhile, four individuals – Hameed Khan, Shaik Ishtiaque, Mohammed Nisar Khan, and Shoaib – who are web channel reporters, went to the SPA center and attempted to extort money from the management by videographing the center.

Upon receiving a complaint from the SPA center, the Panjagutta police registered a case under IPC sections 448, 452, 385, 509, 292, 354 (C) IPC, and Sec 67 (A) of the I.T Act.

“We have arrested the four web channel reporters and served them a notice under CrPc section 41, and released them on Monday,” said C Harishchandra Reddy, Inspector of Panjagutta police station.