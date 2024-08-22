Hyderabad: Website of Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh’s paintings launched

Hyderabad: A website dedicated to the late Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh, a renowned artist from the 1960s and 1970s, was inaugurated by Prof. T. Gangadhar, the Principal of the College of Fine Arts in Masab Tank.

The launch event for the website, ‘www.sayeedbinmohammed.com’, was organized by his son Hamid Bin Sayeed Babader and daughter Jameela Nishat, and featured a display of some of the artist’s paintings.

Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh was a prominent figure in the Progressive Art Movement, born on September 7, 1921, in Mahbubnagar District, Telangana.

He was known for his innovative approach to portrait painting, initially mastering oil techniques that diverged from Western traditions.

His unique style later evolved to include watercolour, where he infused life into his subjects, often using blue backgrounds to evoke calmness and spirituality.

A recent event celebrated his legacy with the launch of a dedicated website, attended by art enthusiasts, former professors, and colleagues.

During this event, Hamid Bin Sayeed highlighted the distinctiveness of Naqsh’s self-portraits, noting how his method of expression captivated viewers.

In recognition of his talent, Naqsh received the Chattari Gold Medal in 1945 for his remarkable contributions to art, particularly for his ability to intertwine themes of creation and life in his works.

Jameela Nishat, daughter of Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh, noted that her father, like any other artist, was deeply observant of his surroundings and absorbed the essence of life into his art.

She highlighted how he was particularly influenced by the allure of the Deccani marbled miniature paintings housed in the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.