Hyderabad weekend guide: 4 exciting events you shouldn’t miss

Looking to break free from the routine and dive into the city’s vibrant cultural and food scene this weekend? Hyderabad is buzzing with an eclectic mix of events, from late-night shopping bazaars to lively street food festivals. Whether you want to gather your squad, explore local artisan pop-ups, or simply unwind with live performances, Siasat.com has got a guide for this weekend.

1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine trivia night

Put your precinct knowledge to the ultimate test at this themed fandom trivia evening organised by Eureka Trivia Club. Gather your squad of B99 fans to tackle tricky questions, recall iconic precinct moments, and compete for exciting prizes.

Date– October 24

Timing- 5:30 pm onwards

Venue– Rumor Sky Lounge, Gachibowli

Tickets and Registration– Registration via Eureka Trivia Club’s Instagram

2. Khane Ka Bazaar (Season 3)

Returning for its third edition, this open-air community feast and cultural market brings together local street food vendors, regional desserts, craft stalls, and family-friendly entertainment including magic shows, live spray painting, and open mics.

Date– October 24 to October 25

Timing- 12 pm to 12 am

Venue– Public Gardens, Nampally

Tickets and Registration– Free general admission

3. Urban Bazaar

A massive two-day shopping and cultural expo featuring fashion, home decor, and lifestyle pop-ups alongside a dedicated kids’ zone. The evening highlights include a Grand Mushaira on Saturday and a live Bollywood Sufi music night on Sunday.

Date: October 24 to October 25

Timing: 12 pm to 11 pm

Venue: Red Rose Palace, Nampally

Tickets and Registration: Free entry

4. Abhivyakti Ka Aangan

Presented by PoemNazmAurHum and Play of Shiva, this two-day open-air cultural showcase features a unique daily lineup of stand-up comedy, Hindi/Urdu/English poetry, and live storytelling performances.

Date– October 24 to October 25

Timing: 7:30 pm onwards

Venue: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Tickets and Registration: Rs. 300 for a single-day pass; Rs.500 for a multi-day pass combo (Available via BookMyShow or at the venue)