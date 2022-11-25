Hyderabad: Western Sydney Univ, OU sign MoU to deepen bilateral ties

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) and Western Sydney University in Australia reaffirmed their memorandum of understanding as a way to deepen their bilateral ties On Thursday.

The renewal has sparked discussions on possible activities such as lectures/webinar series, faculty and student exchange, joint research, online courses/joint online courses, and online courses in the areas of cyber security, psychology (Positive psychology and Psycho-Linguistics), health science, cancer research, and genetics.

Also Read TSMAUD wins 7 more Swachh Survekshan awards; KTR applauds officials

Vice-chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder of OU, pledged to establish and facilitate academic partnerships with the relevant OU departments in order to effectively complete the engagement time with Western Sydney University, Australia.

Prof. Barney Glover from Western Sydney University stressed the importance of cooperative publications, joint supervision, supported research, and fee exemptions for a range of courses and academic fields with promise. In order to create courses using blended learning with the Center for Distance Education, Prof. Glover also pledged to connect Osmania University with a western Sydney academic institution.