TSMAUD wins 7 more Swachh Survekshan awards; KTR applauds officials

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana has bagged 7 more Swachh Survekshan awards in 2022, taking the tally of the state to 26 awards.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister, KT Rama Rao on Friday announced that this tally is the highest in the country for any state as seven more Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) bagged awards under the ‘Fast Moving City’ section.



Telangana stands second in the country in terms of the total number of awards achieved in Swachh Survekshan 2022 after Maharashtra.



Happy to report that Telangana Municipal Administration Department has won 7 more Swachh Survekshan awards



Taking our tally to 26; highest in the country for any state



My Compliments to Team @TSMAUDOnline Spl CS @arvindkumar_ias and specially @cdmatelangana Satyanaryana Garu 👏

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the Fast Moving Cities awards in various categories on November 21, in which Telangana bagged seven more awards.

Urban local bodies are ranked for their faster pace in achieving the Swacch Survekshan parameters, including (Open Document Format) ODF rankings and others under the Fast Moving City initiative.



Accordingly, Warangal was ranked third in the Fast Moving Medium City with a population falling between three to ten lakh.

Winner ULBs in various categories under the ‘Fast Moving City’ category

Warangal (urban) bagged the title of the third Fast Moving Medium City with its population falling between 3,00,000-10,00,000

Kagaznagar Kumram Bheem (south zone) secured its position as the second Fast Moving City with its population falling between 50,000-1,00,000.

Jangaon (South Zone) landed the title of the third Fast Moving City with a population between 50,000-1,00,000.



Amangal Rangareddy (South Zone) secured its position as the second Fast Moving City with a population between 25,000-50,000.

Gundlapochampally Medchal-Malkajgiri (South Zone) won the second Fast Moving City title with a population between 15000 – 25,000.

Kothakota Wanaparthy (South Zone) bagged the third Fast Moving City title with a population between 15000 – 25,000.

Wardhannapet Warangal (Rural) bagged the second Fast Moving City title with a population of less than 15,000.