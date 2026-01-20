The new year has just begun, and Hyderabad is already setting the tone for a season filled with celebration, colour and culture. As the city embraces modern lifestyles while holding tightly to its roots, one festival promises to bring everyone together under the banner of tradition, joy and community spirit. Get ready to mark your calendars, because a grand cultural carnival is on its way.

Ethnic Fest 2026 Hyderabad

Hyderabad is about to witness an explosion of colour, rhythm, tradition and togetherness. Ethnic Fest 2026, presented by GiggleMug Events, is set to take over Gachibowli Stadium on 31st January, from 3 PM to 9 PM, promising an evening where culture comes alive in every step.

Designed as an immersive cultural experience, the festival invites Hyderabadis to step out of their daily routines and into a celebration of India’s rich heritage.

What to expect?

The headline attraction is the Ethnic Run, a joyful, non-competitive run where participants dress in traditional attire. It’s fitness with a festive twist, where sarees, kurtas, lehengas and dhotis meet running shoes in the most delightful way.

Beyond the run, the venue transforms into a lively cultural playground. An Ancient Play Zone by Ancient Living will introduce visitors to traditional games from India’s past, making it a nostalgic treat for adults and a discovery zone for children. For those who love capturing memories, ethnic-themed photo booths will offer picture-perfect backdrops filled with heritage vibes.

Shoppers can browse through clothing and craft stalls, featuring handcrafted pieces, jewellery, textiles and artisanal creations. Food counters will serve authentic regional flavours, while a charming Wish Well adds a touch of tradition and symbolism to the evening.

As the sun sets, the atmosphere turns electric with cultural performances and live music, bringing folk dances, rhythmic beats and vibrant storytelling to the stage. Every corner of the festival is designed to celebrate unity, heritage and community spirit.

Ethnic Fest 2026 isn’t just another event on the city’s calendar, it’s a cultural movement, inviting Hyderabad to dress in its ethnic best and celebrate tradition with pride. This January, Hyderabad won’t just attend a fest, it will live its culture.