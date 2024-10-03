Hyderabad: Why Jr NTR’s Devara’s success event got cancelled

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR’s latest blockbuster Devara is enjoying a remarkable run at the box office. After a stupendous opening weekend, the film continued to perform well during the weekdays. However, a much-anticipated success meet for the film has been called off due to logistical issues.

The pre-release event for Devara, which was initially scheduled in Hyderabad, had to be canceled due to overwhelming crowds. To make it up to his fans, Jr NTR was eager to celebrate the film’s success with a grand outdoor event. For the past few days, the team had been scouting for suitable venues in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to hold the success meet.

However, with Dussehra and Navaratri festivities in full swing, permissions for outdoor events have been denied in both states. The team had also considered an event in Hyderabad, but those plans have now been scrapped due to the same reason. As a result, there will be no success celebration for Devara at this time.

Naga Vamsi, who distributed the film across the Telugu states, confirmed the news in a heartfelt message to fans. “A big thank you to each and every one of you who played a part in creating the #DevaraStorm and setting unprecedented records at the BOX OFFICE. Since the pre-release event couldn’t be held, Tarak anna was adamant about having an event to CELEBRATE the Success of Devara in a BIG WAY with HIS FANS from across the Telugu states. Despite our relentless efforts, due to Dasara and Devi Navaratri festivities, we were unable to get permissions for outdoor venues in both Telugu states for our massive Success Celebrations!!!” he posted on social media.

Vamsi also added that the situation was beyond their control and apologized to the fans for not being able to conduct the event as planned. He expressed hope that fans would understand and continue to support Devara and Jr NTR as the film reaches new heights at the box office.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.