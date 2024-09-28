Hyderabad: Will die or kill if HYDRA comes to demolish our homes, warns resident

Hyderabad: The residents of Vidyut Nagar, Dwarakapuri and Bhavani Nagar localities in the Chaitanyapuri division lashed out at the way demolitions were being planned as part of the Musi River Development Project, with one of the female residents warning that she was ready to die, or kill if anyone demolished her house.

Speaking with media, a woman who didn’t reveal her identity, questioned why the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) wasn’t demolishing the lavish houses of people’s representatives but was only targeting the houses of the middle-class families.

“What CM Revanth Reddy says before the media, and what is happening on the ground is totally different. They are deploying security forces and silently carrying out their work by putting markings on the poles. Why are the officials not revealing anything to her and not taking us into confidence,” she asked.

“Revanth Reddy is saying that they are touching only illegally-built sheds and not touching residential houses. But they are touching apartments here. Four months ago they came to collect electricity bills from us and they did the survey on that pretext,” she claimed.

She said that the previous BRS government had introduced the project because it involved many families, and that was why they had halted it.

“We have taken bank loans to buy and build the houses here, for which we are still making the payments,” she said.