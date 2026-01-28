Hyderabad shines at Mumbai's VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta 2026

Every year, from January 24 to January 26, Mumbai hosts the VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta, a landmark event in the city’s cultural calendar that celebrates automotive heritage and craftsmanship.

2026 was no different, with the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) organising the fiesta at the iconic World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade. This year, the festival brought more than 185 cars and around 50 two-wheelers for the visitors to marvel at. The 2026 festival also marked a historic global milestone by celebrating 100-years of the legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom along with India’s largest ever Phantom Centenary Showcase.

Just like every year, the festival attracted enthusiasts from all across India and the world. Being a cultural hub and a city with an expansive history of its own, Hyderabad too participated in the VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta.

Hyderabad participates in Mumbai’s VCCCI Vintage Car Fiesta 2026

United Motoring Club Hyderabad and Moon Motorcycle Hyderabad represented the city at the festival, bringing five vintage motorcycles all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The collection included two Norton motorcycles and three Royal Enfields, each carrying a rich history of its own and dating back to the 1950s and even older.

Meticulously maintained by Mohd Osman Babar, owner of Moon Motorcycle, along with his sons Oman and Obaid, the motorcycles received widespread appreciation from enthusiasts and judges alike. Their efforts were rewarded at the festival, with four out of the five motorcycles winning awards across restoration and maintenance categories.

The awards included first prize for Best Restored Classic Motorcycle, second prize for Best Maintained Recent Classic Motorcycle, third prize for Best Maintained Classic Motorcycle, and third prize for Best Restored Classic Motorcycle.

Vintage vehicle community in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has a growing and passionate community of vintage and classic vehicle enthusiasts who nurture the city’s automotive heritage. While not organised properly, groups and clubs like Cars ’n’ Coffee Hyderabad regularly organise informal meet-ups and exhibitions where vintage cars and motorcycles are displayed and admired by hundreds of participants and onlookers alike. These gatherings often showcase a mix of pre-war and post-war classics alongside modern interests, drawing both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts.

In fact, Hyderabad’s passion for vintage vehicles was recently on display on Republic Day, when classic cars and motorcycles took to Necklace Road in a vintage vehicle rally organised by the Khairatabad Regional Transport Office. Moving through open traffic along the Tank Bund–Hussain Sagar stretch, the convoy featured an eclectic mix of pre-Independence and early post-Independence vehicles, including 1950s Mercedes-Benz sedans, a Willys Jeep, a Standard Herald-style convertible, a Baby Hindustan/Morris Minor-based car, and several Royal Enfield motorcycles from the 1950s and 1960s.