Hyderabad: With a mix of fun and tradition, Melas continue to draw crowds

Hyderabad: In this age of technology and dazzling malls, age-old concepts of entertainment still seem to be drawing the curiosity of the public. One of those things are ‘Melas’ or fairs, which are now drawing crowds.

Post Eid-ul-Fitr too, families often head to fun fairs with children enjoy joy rides there. Sitting on a hand-pulled ferris-wheel, eating ‘chat pata’ food and buying balloons and toys all sound like things that belong to a new generation ago. And the tradition continues even today, and it’s a mix of nostalgia for parents as well.

One such fun fair was organized at the Noori Palace function hall at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad, which seemed to attract quite a lot of people in spite of it being Eid on Sunday.

Joy rides, food stalls, horse and camels rides, games and cosmetic stalls were all part of it the set up here. The next few days after Eid, many families move out to relax after a strenuous month which keeps many awake for 16 to 18 hours.

“The routine schedule is disturbed as people wake up for Sehar and sleep late after offering Taraveeh namaz. Work for women particularly is tasking so for a break and relaxing many come out after festival,” said Zahooruddin, a resident of Chandrayangutta.

Other parts of Hyderabad where one can find such fairs are Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. On holidays, huge crowds are also seen in Necklace Road, Nehru Zoological Park and other picnic spots in the city.