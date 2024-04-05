Hyderabad witnesses rise in waterborne diseases amid summer heat

Hyderabad: As the summer season sets in, hospitals and clinics across the Hyderabad city are witnessing a surge in cases of acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD), vomiting, and dehydration, primarily attributed to the consumption of contaminated water and stale food.

With the soaring temperatures, a growing number of children are falling ill, experiencing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration.

The scarcity of clean water exacerbates the situation, while the heat contributes to food spoilage, further complicating matters. Dr.Azeez, a senior pediatrician, highlights the importance of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat diarrhoea-induced dehydration. However, he warns against commercially available ORS juices with high sugar content, which can worsen symptoms.

Dr.Azeez advises caregivers to keep children calm and cool in case of vomiting, offering small sips of recommended liquids like coconut water or ORS alternately every five minutes. Patience is key in administering fluids to avoid overwhelming the child’s system.

Fever Hospital, the primary healthcare facility for seasonal illnesses, is witnessing a significant influx of patients presenting such symptoms. According to the hospital’s Superintendent, waterborne diseases are often linked to the lack of access to clean drinking water, while heatstroke cases are attributed to prolonged exposure to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.