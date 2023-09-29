Hyderabad witnesses traffic jams due to Ganesh procession today

Vehicles returning after Ganesh immersion are also contributing to the traffic congestion.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 1:00 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Ganesh processions in Hyderabad that continued on Friday have led to traffic jams at many places in the city. Vehicles returning after Ganesh immersion are also contributing to the traffic congestion.

Areas surrounding Tankbund are witnessing heavy traffic, and traffic jams are also being reported at Moazzam Jahi Market, Abids, Nampally, Narayanguda, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, and other areas.

In the morning, empty vehicles resulted in slower traffic movement from Sangeet X Roads, St. John’s Rotary, North Zone, YMCA, SBH X Roads towards Paradise X Roads.

Ganesh immersion processions continued today as only 40 percent of the idols were immersed by 9 p.m. yesterday.

Meanwhile, no untoward incidents have been reported during the procession so far. The Ganesh procession began on Thursday morning, and the idol immersion is taking place in Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of Hyderabad, as well as in dozens of other lakes and ponds in and around the city.

To maintain peace and security in Hyderabad, more than 40,000 policemen were deployed in the city for the immersion, including the main procession, which passed through the communally sensitive old city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in Hyderabad, especially in the Old City, as the Ganesh procession coincided with Milad-un-Nabi.

