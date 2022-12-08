Hyderabad: Woman allegedly raped in Osmania Univerity campus

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly raped by a man on the Osmania University campus in the last week of November. The incident came to light on December 7, Wednesday.

On the evening of November 27, the accused, Mohammad Shahrukh (25), a private employee, is alleged to have lured the 35-year-old woman from the Chilkalguda neighbourhood and taking her on his bike to the campus.

Shahrukh allegedly brought her to a remote location and sexually assaulted her there in the bushes. He also threatened to hurt her and her family if she revealed it to anybody.

After some initial reluctance, the woman confided in her relatives, who on Wednesday told the police about her ordeal.

Shahrukh was taken into custody by the Chilakalguda police after a case was opened based on a complaint. He was kept in judicial detention on remand.