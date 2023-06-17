Hyderabad: Woman alleges harassment by bank loan app officials, case filed

Hyderabad: A woman from Krishan Nagar filed a case with the Jubilee Hills police alleging that she was harassed and threatened by the officials of an online instant loan app.

As per the case details, in the first week of June, the woman borrowed a loan of Rs 5,000. She then repaid the loan on June 15.

However, the loan app executives called and informed her that the repayment was not updated on their end. They harassed and threatened to leak her morphed explicit photos.

Following the complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and the investigation is underway.