Hyderabad woman buys first Lotus Eletre car in India

Hyderabad: A British multinational automotive manufacturer of luxury sports and electric vehicles, Lotus, set up its enterprise in India in November last year. The car manufacturer started with the pioneering e-SUV Eletre. After the launch, the luxurious e-vehicle was sold to a Hyderabad woman, who also became the first owner of the car in the country. Lotus Eletra price started at Rs 2.55 crore.

The owner ditched the company’s premium yellow colour and espoused the dark red shade for her vehicle. While boasting about the car model, an Instagram handle named ‘Car Carzy’ shared some pictures of the car with its owner and congratulated her.

The caption read, “Presenting India’s first Lotus Eletre R. Finished in a shade of Natron Red, this EV makes a whopping 905 bhp and goes from 0-100 in just 2.7 seconds. Congratulations to @harshikarao on your new ride, and congratulations to @adsrulz and @krishna_vungarala on delivering the first new Lotus in India.”

About Lotus Eletre

With its launch last year, the carmaker offered the vehicle in three variants. It included Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R. Talking about the exterior design, many car lovers speculate that it has been inspired by the Ferrari as it possesses a similar headlight setup.

Furthermore, Eletre models come with a 112kW battery pack as standard, paired with a dual-motor arrangement, which gives them a maximum power of 600 bhp and a peak torque of 710 Nm.

With a complete top-up, the business claims that the four-wheeler is capable of reaching a maximum range of 600 kilometers. The company also revealed that the Eltre R has the world’s fastest production e-SUV with a top speed of 258 kph.