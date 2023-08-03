Hyderabad: Woman critical after DCM hits scooter in Bowenpally

Another woman sustained injuries when a tipper lorry hit her bike at Kukatpally on Wednesday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd August 2023 11:46 am IST
Hyderabad: Women critical after DCM hits scooter in Bowenpally
DCM hits scooter in Bowenpally (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A DCM vehicle hit a scooter at Bowenpally on Wednesday, leaving the rider injured and the pillion rider critical.

Vaishnavi, 21 was on her way with her father Vijay Kumar on a scooter, to take a bus to her college when a DCM vehicle hit their scooter at Bowenpally Road.

According to the police, Vaishnavi fell on the road and apparently was run over by the DCM.

She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition was stated to be critical.

Her father, 61 also sustained injuries. However, he is out of danger,

Police have registered a case against the DCM driver and initiated a probe into the matter.

In another accident that took place on Wednesday, a woman sustained injuries when a tipper lorry hit her bike at Kukatpally.

