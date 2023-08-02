Hyderabad: Class II girl falls off bike, run over by bus in Bachupally

A school bus behind the bike ran over the child, resulting in immediate loss of life.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd August 2023 12:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Class II girl dies as pothole on Bachupally road leads to accident
Class II girl dies in road accodent on Bachupally (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident that took place in Bachupally, a girl studying in class II died after she fell off the bike on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Dikshitha, 8, a student of Delhi Public School, was on her way to school on her father’s Activa.

As per media reports, witnesses have stated that as the father carefully navigated through the muddy road filled, the bike hit a pothole near Reddy’s lab, causing the child to fall.

Tragically, a school bus behind the bike ran over the child, resulting in serious injuries and immediate loss of life.

The father also suffered a fractured hand. Dikshitha’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital fro autopsy.

Police have taken the driver into custody, registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Recent rains have added to the potholes on the roads making them bumpy and difficult to cross. In certain cases, they are life-threatening.

