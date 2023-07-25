Hyderabad: Pothole-filled stretch in Patencheru distress school children

Hyderabad: A schoolboy has sought the attention of Patencheru MLA, Mahipal Reddy towards a road in the industrial zone that turned into a pothole yard after incessant rains lashed the city on Monday.

The boy, below ten years of age, parked his bicycle in the middle of the road, and held a playcard stating, “Dear MLA Mahipal Reddy garu kindly look at the roads, we are facing trouble reaching school”.

Patancheruvu: School boy showing a placard that says "Dear MLA Mahipal Reddy garu kindly look at the roads, We are facing troubles to reach the school". pic.twitter.com/ClwXWOEfYU — Ujwal Bommakanti (@UjwalB_TOI) July 25, 2023

Although the state government issued a ‘shut’ order for schools last week for the safety of children, the struggle parents and kids face to reach the school via dilapidated roads is left unnoticed.

Various busy stretches and connecting roads across the city dotted with potholes within just a few hours of incessant rains have exposed the poor quality of works carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to a TOI report, in the last four days of heavy rains, the city was reportedly flooded with 946 water inundation complaints, 107 tree felling, five wall collapses and also a nala collapse.

Some of the roads have become unmotorable while others were hit by vehicular congestion leaving commuters inconvenienced and bringing down the traffic speed.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecasted intense spells in Hyderabad after 4 pm on Tuesday, while a red alert has been issued for certain districts of Telangana till July 27.