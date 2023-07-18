Hyderabad: Dilapidated road poses threat to SR Nagar residents

Hyderabad: A road in the densely populated SR Nagar area of Ameerpet has plagued the residents as it has been left in a dilapidated state for more than two months.

Though several roads across the city are in utter bad shape, the situation becomes worst during rains. Locals residing in the lane have to walk through the overflowing drainage water every day, residents claim.

They also claimed that despite doing rounds of offices of government officials and politicians, nothing has improved the condition of the road.

According to the locals, an alleged clash between the GHMC and the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) department is causing the delay in road repair works in SR Nagar.

Moreover, the residents struggle to get tankers inside the lane, which supply drinking water to the area.

Dilapidated road in Lane 7 of east SR Nagar

Speaking to Siasat.com, GHMC corporator Sarala K said that the engineering department approached her with a proposal of replacing the 20 years-old drainage pipeline with a new one.

As the proposals were kept pending for years by the former corporator, she added, she approved it immediately.

Following the approval, the engineering department deployed a huge excavator (proclainer) to initiate the digging works. Even days after the digging works getting were completed, new pipelines were not laid.

“Instead, the water works department damaged the drainage pipelines that were in working fine, leading to the drainage water spilling out,” said the corporator.

One of the several open pits on the road filled with drainage water

“The negligence of the water works department and the incompetence of the engineering department in procuring new pipes have led to a halt in the restoration works,” Sarala said.

The corporator further said that the engineering department cited an ‘insufficient budget’ for the delay in restoring the road, while the water works department blames the engineering department workers for damaging the pipelines.

“We pay the taxes regularly. Around 100 people reside in each building across the lane. People belonging to all age categories reside here,” said Chandra Shekar, a local resident.

“Kids walk with great difficulty when they have to go to schools and we often have to carry them and cross the lane in order to protect them from falling into open pits filled with drainage water. Elderly people can barely walk through the street,” said another resident, Abdul Wajid.