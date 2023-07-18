Hyderabad wakes up to rain; intense spells likely to continue today

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 103.5 mm was recorded in Hanamkonda. In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda recorded heavy rainfall of 15.8 mm

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Telangana in June
Rainfall in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to heavy rainfall and a cloudy sky today. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, intense spells of downpours are expected today.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until July 19. It has also predicted intense spells of rainfall in the city.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded as 31.2 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad recording 31.1 degrees Celsius yesterday.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts four days of heavy rainfall in Telangana

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 103.5 mm was recorded in Hanamkonda. In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda recorded heavy rainfall of 15.8 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

According to the TSDPS report, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, while in the entire state, it is likely to be in the range of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The report also expects heavy rainfall in Telangana until July 19.

Considering the forecasts made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.

