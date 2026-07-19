Hyderabad: Woman dies after surgery at multi-speciality hospital

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman, who underwent a tubal sterilisation procedure for family planning at a multi-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, died on Sunday, July 19, after allegedly developing complications following the surgery.

Manjula from Nalgonda was admitted to the Neeladhrii Hospitals in Hayathnagar on Friday, with the proceedure scheduled for the following day.

A 22-year-old woman, who underwent a tubal procedure for family planning at a multispecialty hospital in Hyderabad, died on Sunday after allegedly developing complications following the surgery.



Manjula from Nalgonda was admitted to the Neeladhrii Hospitals in Hayathnagar on… pic.twitter.com/pQriiLsVjA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 19, 2026

According to the police complaint filed by her mother, she was administered a medicine during the surgery.

At around 10:30 pm, the young woman’s oxygen levels dropped. Her family shifted her to Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar for better treatment. She passed away early Sunday morning.

Soon after, angry relatives charged at the doctors at Neeladhrii Hospitals, accusing them of medical negligence and resorting to violence. On information, police were called in to diffuse the situation.

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Manjula’s body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered.