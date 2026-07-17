Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide after throwing children into well

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman allegedly threw her two children into a well before jumping in herself and dying by suicide following a domestic dispute with her husband in Kothapalli village under Shankarpally police station limits on Friday, July 17.

The deceased was identified as Vasantha (35), who, along with her husband Sudhakar, had recently shifted to Kothapalli from Kodangal and settled there.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between the couple on Thursday night. Following the quarrel, Vasantha allegedly pushed her 15-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son into a nearby well before jumping into it herself.

While Vasantha and her daughter died in the incident, the boy reportedly survived after getting caught on a tree branch inside the well. He was later rescued by locals and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Case registered

The Shankarpally police registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. Contact the Tele-MANAS helpline by calling 14416 or 1-800-89-14416 for free, 24×7 confidential mental health support. In an emergency or if someone is in immediate danger, contact your local emergency services.