Hyderabad woman dies under suspicious circumstances in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after being allegedly attacked by three women at Asadbaba Nagar in Kishanbagh on Monday night.

The deceased, Mahboob Bee, a resident of Asadbaba Nagar, lived with her family.

On Monday night around 10:30 pm, she was at home with her daughter when three women allegedly barged into the house and beat Mahboob Bee with their hands and a stick. Mahboob Bee collapsed inside the house and died minutes later.

Mahmood, Mahboob Bee’s son-in-law, has another wife who lives in a nearby house. Mahmood’s first wife, her mother, and sister came to Mahboob Bee’s house and allegedly attacked the family.

DCP Task Force YVS Sudeendra, who visited the spot, said that police are investigating the case. “Some allegations were made against the women who came to the house. We are verifying them and appropriate action will be taken,” said the DCP.

The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.