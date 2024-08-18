Hyderabad: Woman drowns children in Shamirpet lake, ends life

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a mother ended her life after drowning her two children in Shamirpet lake. The dead bodies of the two children were discovered in the lake by locals on Saturday, August 17.

In a subsequent search, the mother’s body was found in a nearby area. The police have linked the tragic incident to ongoing family disputes.

The deceased identified as Bhanupriya, Anand, 5, and Diksha, 4, are natives of Mulug mandal in Siddipet district. The police, following a primary investigation, confirmed that Bhanupriya died by suicide in the lake after killing her children.

The circumstances leading to this devastating act are still under investigation.