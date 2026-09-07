Hyderabad woman duped of Rs 21 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ case

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old woman in Hyderabad was duped of Rs 21 lakh after cyber fraudsters claimed that she was involved in illegal activities and threatened her with digital arrest.

The incident occurred on September 1, when the woman received a call from a man identifying himself as Prasad from the Telecom Department and another man, Rajesh Kumar, introduced himself as a legal advisor.

The victim is a resident of RK Puram Colony, who has been living by herself after the demise of her husband. The fraudsters posed as CBI and police officers and told the woman that she was involved in illegal activity and conducted a fake investigation on a video call.

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Fearing the consequences, the woman transferred the money to the fraudsters.

The woman informed her son about the incident on September 5, and a complaint was filed with the cybercrime police on Sunday, September 6.