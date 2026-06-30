Hyderabad woman duped of Rs 31 lakh, loses UK visa

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 31.2 lakh and was slapped with a 10-year ban from entering the United Kingdom after a consultancy firm reportedly mishandled her visa application.

The woman approached the Jubilee Hills police on June 27 and lodged a complaint against representatives of Auren Overseas Consultancy.

According to the complaint, Deepika, a resident of Film Nagar, approached the consultancy’s LB Nagar office in October 2025 and met its representatives, Deepthi and Rufus.

Deepika told police that she had informed them about her immigration history, including the fact that she had remained in the UK for six months beyond the validity of her visa while on Further Leave to Remain (FLR).

She alleged that the consultants claimed that Deepthi’s husband worked in UK immigration services and that all documents related to her application would be forwarded to him and a solicitor handling the visa process.

The complainant said the consultants assured her that they would secure a Skilled Worker visa for her and charged her 20,000 British pounds for their services.

According to Deepika, her visa application was rejected on March 24, but she was informed of the decision only on May 14.

The rejection order reportedly stated that her six-month FLR period had not been disclosed in the application. As a result, UK authorities imposed a 10-year ban on her entry into the country.

Case registered

Based on her complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.