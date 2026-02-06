Hyderabad woman duped of Rs 42 lakh in ‘KBC Lottery fraud’

Based on the instructions of the fraudsters, the victim transferred 42.7 lakh in 125 transactions in multiple accounts between 2023 and November 2025.

Kaun Banega Crorepati logo

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman from Hyderabad’s Somajiguda was allegedly duped of Rs 42.7 lakh in “KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) Lottery” fraud.

The fraud began in 2023. The victim approached the Cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police on February 4, stating that the fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp, claiming that she had won Rs 1.3 crore in the KBC lucky draw.

They sent her a picture of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhisek Bachchan holding a cheque of Rs 1.3 crore.

According to the police, the fraudsters demanded money on the pretext of a processing fee and other charges and sent her a fake notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), demanding Rs 1.15 lakh as a clearance fee.

Money transferred to multiple accounts in two years

Based on the instructions of the fraudsters, the victim transferred 42.7 lakh in 125 transactions in multiple accounts between 2023 and November 2025.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registers a case under sections 66 (C), 66(D) of the IT Act and 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (Cheating by Impersonation), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (Using as genuine a forged document ) of BNS.

