Hyderabad: Woman engineer found dead at hostel in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A woman software engineer was found dead at a hostel in Gachibowli on July 22. She died by suicide while her room mate was at work.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Chintala Yamini, a native of Khammam. Yamini’s roommate, Tejaswini, returned from work and noted that the door was locked from the inside. She tried calling Yamini on the phone, but the latter did not respond.

Tejaswini informed the hostel staff regarding the issue. The hostel security broke open the door and found Yamini hanging. After being alerted, the Gachibowli police arrived at the spot and took up an investigation. A case of suicide under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered.