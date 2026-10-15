Hyderabad: Woman held for dumping fish waste on annaprasadam

Hyderabad: A dispute over tables set up outside her house during annaprasadam distribution for the Durga festival in RK Puram, Sainikpuri, ended with a woman allegedly dumping fish waste at the spot and being sent to judicial remand.

According to Neredmet Police, women from the area were distributing annaprasadam in front of a temple and had placed tables on the road outside the woman’s house, reportedly the only Muslim household in the locality.

The woman objected and asked them not to put the tables there; however, they stated that they had been doing so every day and it had never been an issue. An argument followed.

After the argument, the woman allegedly dumped water used for cleaning fish, along with fish waste, from the first floor of her house, at the spot where the annaprasadam was being distributed.

“A case was registered under Sections 196, 299, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Inspector Venkataiah of Neredmet Police Station told Siasat.com.

Woman arrested and sent to judicial remand for allegedly dumping fish waste near annaprasadam distribution during Durga festival in RK Puram, Sainikpuri, after a dispute over tables placed outside her house. pic.twitter.com/v17xJl1KNz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 15, 2026

Section 196 deals with promoting enmity between groups on grounds such as religion, race, language or community. Section 299 covers deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens by insulting their religion or beliefs. Section 351 deals with criminal intimidation, and Section 352 with intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of the peace.

She was subsequently sent to judicial remand.