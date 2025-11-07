Hyderabad woman held for posing as IAS officer at Kamareddy collectorate

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad was arrested for posing as an Indian Administrative Service officer (IAS) at the Kamareddy collectorate on November 4.

The incident came to light on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ishrat Jahan, a resident of Jeedimetla , Hyderabad. She was reportedly frustrated over repeated exam failure. She forged an order and arrived at the Kamareddy collectorate along with her family. At that time, the in-charge collector was on a tour of the Banswara division.

Upon arriving, the woman entered the collector’s office and identified herself as an IAS officer serving as the commissioner of the Survey, Settlement, and Land Records Department.

Ishrat displayed an alleged order appointing her as acting collector, replacing Ashish Sangwan, effective from November 4.

Officials at the collectorate forwarded Ishrat’s documents to additional collector Madhu Mohan, who in turn forwarded it to the government administration department for verification. The woman, who had been sitting in the chamber, immediately got into her car and left.

Meanwhile, the additional collector grew suspicious of the woman and filed a police complaint.

Following the complaint, a police team led by Devunipalli Sub-Inspector Bhuvaneshwar Rao arrested the woman in Toopran. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.