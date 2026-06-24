Hyderabad woman injured in monkey attack

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents of Vidyanagar after a group of monkeys reportedly attacked a woman in a residential locality, leaving her seriously injured. The incident has once again highlighted the growing monkey menace in several parts of Hyderabad, where residents are increasingly facing safety concerns due to frequent monkey intrusions.

According to local residents, a group of monkeys entered the neighbourhood and suddenly attacked the woman while she was outdoors. She sustained severe injuries in the attack. Locals rushed to her aid and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident created fear among residents, particularly children and elderly people, who are now reluctant to venture outside due to the recurring presence of aggressive monkeys.

Residents said groups of monkeys have been frequently roaming through colonies, damaging property, snatching food items, and posing a threat to public safety. They expressed anger over what they described as official negligence in addressing the issue and urged authorities to take immediate action.

Colony residents have appealed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Forest Department to launch a special drive to capture the monkeys and relocate them to safer habitats. They also demanded enhanced safety measures in residential areas and called for a permanent solution to the growing problem before more people are injured.