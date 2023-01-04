Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death from Erragadda metro station

Hyderabad: An elderly woman died by suicide on Tuesday, allegedly jumping from the Erragadda metro station.

The deceased was identified as K. Maremma, 70, a resident of Makthal in the Mahabubnagar district.

She suffered severe injuries when she fell on the road. People tried to rescue her, but it was already too late, as she died on the spot.

The Sanathnagar police shifted the body for autopsy to Gandhi Hospital. The police suspect financial problems might have been the cause of her death, and an investigation is underway.