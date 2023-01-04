Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death from Erragadda metro station

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th January 2023 3:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death after spouse rebukes her for using mobile
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: An elderly woman died by suicide on Tuesday, allegedly jumping from the Erragadda metro station.

The deceased was identified as K. Maremma, 70, a resident of Makthal in the Mahabubnagar district.

She suffered severe injuries when she fell on the road. People tried to rescue her, but it was already too late, as she died on the spot.

Also Read
Hyderabad: IT searches on premises of Exel Group of companies

The Sanathnagar police shifted the body for autopsy to Gandhi Hospital. The police suspect financial problems might have been the cause of her death, and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button