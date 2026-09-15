Hyderabad: Woman killed as DCM rams bike on NH-44, two injured

The Eicher DCM was allegedly travelling at high speed in a rash and negligent manner hit the motorcycle from behind.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Dead body with a tag attached, lying on a surface in a crime scene or medical setting.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and 11-year-old daughter injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an Eicher DCM near Siddanthi Railway Gate on NH-44 on Monday evening, September 14.

The accident occurred around 5:30 pm when Syam Sundar was travelling from Aramghar towards Shadnagar on a Honda Unicorn with his wife, B Sony, and daughter, Katam Shanvi.

According to police, an Eicher DCM allegedly travelling at high speed in a rash and negligent manner hit the motorcycle from behind.

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In the impact, Sony, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and came under the DCM. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Syam Sundar and Shanvi were also thrown off the motorcycle and injured.

Witnesses intervened and stopped the DCM. Police took the driver, Basawaraj, a resident of Sindanoor taluk in Karnataka’s Raichur district, into custody for questioning.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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