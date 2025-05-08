Hyderabad: Woman murdered, body set ablaze in Chandrayangutta

Published: 8th May 2025 11:44 am IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman construction worker was found murdered at her house in Chandrayangutta, Old City, on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Ketavath Bujji, 55, lived in a house in Indira Nagar, Chandrayangutta, and was a native of Amrabad, Mahabubnagar.

Around midnight, local residents noticed a fire in the woman’s room and alerted the Chandrayangutta police.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the woman had been killed by having her throat slit, and her bed had been set on fire.

The assailants, after killing the woman, had planned to burn the body completely to conceal the crime.

The police shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and the police have taken one suspect into custody.

