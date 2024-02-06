Hyderabad: Woman, paramour get life term for killing husband

Hyderabad: The Second ADJ Court at LB Nagar convicted a woman and her boyfriend for killing her husband at Pahadi Shareef in 2017 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts, Mohd Yousuf Khan, 23, and Shaheen Begum, 26, killed Mohd Salim, husband of Shaheen.

According to the police, Shaheen Begum had married Mohd Salim around 12 years prior to the murder and had three children. She and her friend, Yousuf Khan, were neighbours at Mailardevpally.

“Salim suspected them of having an affair and used to come home drunk and harass his wife. He also used to threaten Yousuf. Fed up with his harassment, Shaheen called Yousuf home on August 15, 2017 when her husband was drunk and killed him,” said inspector VV Chalapathi then Inspector of Pahadi Shareef police station.

However, when they were trying to bury the body the locals grew suspicious and informed the police about it. To escape police investigation and conceal the murder, Shaheen told the police that Salim came home drunk and had died in his sleep.

The police grew suspicious and sent the body for post-mortem. The forensic report said the man was murdered. “The wife confessed that her husband Mohd Salim was strangled and that his head was banged against the wall while he was drunk and asleep,” the inspector added. Based on their statement and the PME report, police booked a case of murder and arrested Shaheen and Yousuf.