Hyderabad woman trapped in Oman after job scam, daughter seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old woman from Hyderabad has been trapped in Muscat, Oman, after falling victim to a job scam. Her daughter has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through a written letter, urging immediate intervention.

Sajida Begum from Kalapathar was promised a housemaid job in Oman by a local agent. She left India on June 25 this year with a tourist visa, but on arrival, she was forced to work in multiple homes for over 16 hours a day.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, her daughter Habeeba Begum explained that Sajida is being physically abused, denied proper food and accommodation, and is not allowed to return unless she pays Rs 2 lakh—the amount allegedly claimed by her employer as recruitment cost.

Habeeba further said that her mother is being confined in a travel office in Muscat and that her phone has been taken away, leaving her completely cut off from her family.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan raised the issue on X, tagging the Minister and the Indian Embassy in Muscat, calling for urgent efforts to rescue the woman and penalise those responsible.

Documents shared by the family confirm that Sajida was issued a 30-day single-entry tourist visa, not a work permit.