Hyderabad woman dies in Dubai, father seeks body’s repatriation

Hyderabad: A grieving father from Hyderabad has appealed to India’s Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar to help repatriate the body of his daughter, who reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in Dubai.

Saleha Tabassum, also known as Farheen, a 38-year-old, was living in Dubai with her husband Syed Ibrahim Hasan and their three daughters.

On Friday, July 11, her brother Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin received a call stating that she had suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Al Fakeeh University Hospital in Silicon Oasis.

However, since then, none of Saleha’s immediate family members in Dubai — including her husband and daughters — have been reachable. Their mobile phones have reportedly been switched off, and the family in Hyderabad says they have had no communication with them.

The incident gained attention after Saleha’s father, Mahmood, wrote a letter to the Indian government, which was shared online by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan on his X account.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Saleha Tabassum-38 years only daughter to her parents who was living in Dubai, UAE along with her husband Syed Ibrahim having three daughter's died in a suspicious conditions on 11th July, since then neither her husband nor daughters are in contact with… pic.twitter.com/PRh9zP9NNd — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 13, 2025

Calling the situation “mentally distressing,” Mahmood expressed deep concern over the silence from his son-in-law and the lack of information surrounding his daughter’s death.

In his appeal, he has urged the Indian Consulate in Dubai to intervene and facilitate the return of his daughter’s mortal remains to Hyderabad. He has also requested that any developments be directly communicated to him.

Following the appeal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded through its official MadadMEA X account. In a post, it confirmed, “Dear Sir, The case vide Grievance Id UE1MTR109801825 has been registered on MADAD Portal and forwarded to the concerned Mission/Post for further necessary action. The status for the same can be tracked on MADAD Portal. — Madad Section, Ministry of External Affairs.