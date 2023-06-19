Hyderabad: Woman, two children end life in Gandhinagar

Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 26-year-old woman along with her two toddlers died by suicide by jumping from a building at Bansilalpet Gandhinagar on Monday afternoon.

The deceased Soundarya was married to Ganesh and stayed at a government building at Bansilalpet. The couple had twin children – Nidesh and Nitya – both aged around two years of age.

On Monday, the couple fought over family issues after which Ganesh left the house. Soundarya along with her toddlers climbed the top floor of the building and jumped.

All three died on the spot.

According to a police complaint filed by Soundarya’s relations, Ganesh frequently harassed and tortured his wife for additional dowry.

The Gandhinagar police registered a case and investigations are on.

