Hyderabad woman wins Rs 5 L compensation over surgery negligence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission–II has slammed a Chennai-based hospital and its doctors for gross medical negligence after they left surgical cotton and thread inside a woman’s abdomen during a procedure.

The commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the woman’s physical and mental suffering, along with Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs. It also ordered compliance within 45 days.

Case details

According to the case details, T Alekhya, a resident of Hyderabad, underwent surgery at KHM Hospital in Chennai on October 19, 2015, and delivered a baby girl. After paying a bill of Rs 1.2 lakh, she was discharged on October 24.

A few weeks later, Alekhya started experiencing abdominal pain, which continued to worsen over time.

In 2020, following recommendations from doctors, she underwent diagnostic tests that revealed surgical gauze and thread had been left inside her abdomen, causing a dangerous bacterial infection. Another surgery was performed to remove the foreign materials.

Alekhya subsequently filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Consumer Commission, accusing the hospital and the surgical team of negligence.

Hospital counsel’s arguments

During the hearing, the hospital’s counsel argued that the patient was informed about possible complications of emergency surgery and that the complaint, filed five years later, was time-barred.

The commission rejected these arguments, ruling that the problem directly resulted from medical negligence and did not require expert testimony to establish fault.

Commission cites SC judgements

Citing Supreme Court judgments supporting liability in cases of clear negligence, the bench, comprising President Vakkanti Narsimharao and members Sridevi and V Janardhan Reddy, delivered a verdict in favour of the complainant.