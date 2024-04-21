Hyderabad: Woman’s body found in Kukatpally, rape suspected

Officials are examining the CCTV footage and further investigation into the case is underway

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st April 2024 7:05 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified women, aged nearly 45 years, was discovered in Kukatpally in the cellar of a workshop on Sunday morning, April 21. 

As per to the preliminary investigation, police said, two assailants initially raped her and then murdered her. Her body was later dumped into the cellar of the workshop. 

The police have registered a case based on the information provided by the locals. Officials are examining the CCTV footage and further investigation into the case is underway.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st April 2024 7:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button