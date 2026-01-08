Hyderabad woman’s murder in US: Family says suspect still at large

Hyderabad: The family of Hyderabad-origin Nikitha Godishala, who was murdered in Maryland, United States, on December 31, alleged that the main accused, Arjun Sharma, has not been arrested yet.

“The family wishes to place verified facts on record and dispel misinformation currently in circulation,” the statement by her family read. They said Sharma, the main accused, had initially filed a missing person report for Godishala on January 1 and left the US the next day.

The victim, however, was later found dead with severe stab wounds in Sharma’s apartment at 10100 Twin River Road, Columbia, Maryland, on January 3. Her vehicle was also recovered from his apartment, the US authorities told the family.

According to the statement, the family was not informed of Godishala’s death until early morning on January 4, when the police told them that her death is believed to have occurred around 7 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Godishala’s family further debunked reports claiming Sharma’s arrest, reiterating that he remains absconding. “US law enforcement agencies, including the Howard County Police Department, have clearly stated that the accused is currently at large,” the family said.

Red Notice issued for Arjun Sharma

Earlier, the Howard County Police had said that they were working with international authorities, along with federal police, to capture Sharma, who fled from the US after allegedly murdering Godishala.

“The US Attorney’s office works with Interpol, which is an international organisation, and they will eventually issue what is known as a ‘red notice’ — basically an international arrest warrant,” the police spokesperson, Seth Hoffman, told CBSNews.

Upon discovering Godishala’s body, the police declared it a homicide and obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges.

The motive behind the stabbing of Godishala remains unknown at this time

“We are unaware of any previous calls for service or incidents involving the two of them,” Hoffman said. “We do believe it wasn’t uncommon that they would still meet each other and have communication after their relationship ended, but we don’t have a motive right now as to why he would kill her.”

Meanwhile, the family mentioned in their statement that after Sharma had reported her missing, several unauthorised transactions were detected from Godishala’s bank account.

“Additionally, Mr Sharma reportedly contacted her friends and family multiple times seeking financial assistance, citing urgent personal and financial difficulties,” the family said.

Family requests privacy during mourning

Godishala’s family, who are based in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka, requested privacy as well as restraint from the media during the last rites, which they would be conducting privately.

They urged international and national media to “exercise responsible journalism,” along with cooperation with the investigation, “so that justice may be served with due process and dignity.”

“The family is working closely with the Indian Embassy in the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs and senior government authorities in India,” the statement read, acknowledging the support given by various organisations and volunteers during coordination and repatriation efforts.

Nikitha Godishala, 27, had been living independently in Ellicott City, Maryland, for the past four years and was working as a Data Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health after completing her Master’s degree in the US. She had last visited India three years ago.