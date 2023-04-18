Hyderabad women booked for reporting fake crime scene

Hyderabad: A housewife who stays in mud fort huts, near Renuka Yellamma temple, Karkhana in Secunderabad was booked after she reported a crime scene that turned out to be false.

U Ushanna, 45, on April 15 reported to the police that two unknown men snatched away her gold mangalsutra (Necklace).

In her complaint, she stated that at around 1:15 am at night, she walked out of her hut to use the bathroom situated beside it when two men approached her and started threatening her with a knife.

Scared of them hurting her, she gave away her 8-gram gold ‘mangalasutram’ to the men who fled away with it.

Ushanna immediately informed her kin and neighbours about the incident before she reached out to the cops who filed an FIR and imposed section 384 (committing extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the convicts.

However, during the course of an investigation, cops found out that she had made false allegations against her imaginative convicts.

Hence, Ushanna was then booked under section 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of IPC for reporting a fake crime scene.

She was presented before the local magistrate who convicted her of simple imprisonment for five days and asked her to pay Rs 200 as a fine.

Station house officer Karkhana police station has warned of legal action against those who report false information.